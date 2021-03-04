Vivo Announce Wireless Neckband-Style Headphones HP2154 with Up to 18 Hours Music Playback

Vivo unveiled a new pair of Wireless Neckband-Style Headset HP2154. The latest headphone is lightweight in a neckband design and has outstanding battery life. Vivo claims new headphones have dynamic coils of 11.2 mm and have been designed by the Golden Ear Acoustics team. Its stereo surround sound is perfect for playing while gaming.

It has an easy-to-use neckband style with a power button and volume, skip tracks, phone calls, voice assistant, call controls on the 24g lightweight neckband. Vivo neckband includes a water-resistant feature to prevent the band from sweating and water splashes.

Vivo claims the 129mAh battery capacity for the wireless neckband, a full charge will have 18 hours of battery life for music playback with 50% volume and 12 hours of talk time. It can also be charged quickly via USB-C, which provides five listening hours after a charge of just 10 minutes. The Vivo wireless neckband connects via Bluetooth 5.0, supports quick smooth pairing with compatible devices up to 10 meters.

Vivo wireless neckband style headphones are available in Grey, Black, and Blue color options. The new Bluetooth headphones are available for pre-booking on the online store of Vivo for ¥299 or $46 (Approximately Rs. 7,000) and headphones will be available for sale on 12th March.

Vivo Wireless Neckband-Style headset specifications

2mm dynamic driver, Daikoku coil

Bluetooth 5.0

Low Latency reduces latency to 80ms

Weight: 24g

Button with Quick Switch, volume, skip tracks, phone calls, voice assistant

Magnetic control

Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)

129mAh battery offers up to 18 hours music playback (50% volume), 12 hours of talk time, 10 minutes charge for 5hours of audio with USB Type-C fast charging

