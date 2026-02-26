vivo Announces Atif Aslam as Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming vivo V70 5G, Renewing a Landmark Partnership

vivo, a global leader in innovative smartphone technology, proudly announces the continuation of its successful collaboration with globally renowned singer and performer Atif Aslam, who returns as the official Brand Ambassador for the upcoming vivo V70 5G. Following the remarkable success of the previous campaign, this renewed partnership reflects vivo’s commitment to inspiring creativity, connection, and self-expression among its users.

The partnership resonated strongly with consumers across Pakistan, combining cutting-edge smartphone innovation with Atif Aslam’s influential presence and deep connection with audiences. The campaign effectively highlighted the V series’ focus on advanced imaging, premium design, and lifestyle-driven experiences further solidifying vivo’s positioning among young and creative consumers.

Commenting on the announcement, Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said:

“Our collaboration with Atif Aslam has been instrumental in connecting the vivo V series with audiences who value creativity, authenticity, and innovation. We are delighted to continue this journey with Atif to further elevate the experience for our consumers.”

With the launch of the vivo V70 5G on the horizon, vivo aims to build on this momentum by bringing a renewed vision of the V series that blends innovation, style, and emotional storytelling. The continuation of Atif Aslam’s role symbolizes consistency, trust, and a shared journey of creativity between vivo and its growing community.

Atif Aslam shared his enthusiasm for the reunion:

“I am delighted to continue my association with vivo and be part of the upcoming V70 5G journey. The response to the previous campaign was truly overwhelming, and it’s exciting to see how the brand continues to push boundaries with innovation.”

The upcoming vivo V70 5G promises to deliver enhanced imaging, stylish design, and powerful performance. Co-engineered with ZEISS, it features a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, that empowers users to capture life’s most meaningful moments with exceptional clarity.

