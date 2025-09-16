vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

vivo, has officially announced Atif Aslam as the Brand Ambassador for its upcoming V series in Pakistan. Known for his soulful voice and charismatic personality, Atif Aslam perfectly embodies the superstar essence and style that vivo’s V series represents.

The collaboration aims to highlight the V series sleek design, next level camera, and powerful performance, aligning seamlessly with Atif Aslam’s vibrant persona and strong influence among the audience. As one of Pakistan’s most celebrated artists, Atif Aslam brings an unmatched connection with fans, making him the ideal face for vivo’s next big launch.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo said:

“We are delighted to welcome Atif Aslam to vivo as the ambassador for our V series. His energy, talent, and inspiring journey resonate strongly with our brand values and our vision of empowering users with innovation and style.”

Sharing his excitement, Atif Aslam said:

“vivo is a globally renowned brand known for innovation and style. Partnering with vivo for the V series truly resonates with my persona, as I believe in constantly evolving and inspiring the youth. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and to represent a brand that connects so strongly with young audiences.”

With this announcement, vivo builds anticipation for the much-awaited V60 launch, promising a smartphone experience that blends cutting-edge imaging technology with premium aesthetics. Featuring the groundbreaking 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, the partnership sets the tone for an exciting chapter in the V series journey, further strengthening vivo’s connection with Pakistan’s dynamic audience.

Also Read: vivo Pakistan Teases the Arrival of V60: A New Chapter in Portrait Photography Begins