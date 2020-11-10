



The popular smartphone manufacturer Vivo has rolled out its Vivo Funtouch OS 10 last year. The Vivo Funtouch OS 10 was introduced along with the X30 smartphone, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was delayed and changed to just updating the operating system of the older phones. But now Vivo has planned to replace Funtouch OS with new Origin OS.

Vivo Announces to Launch its Latest Origin OS on November 18th

Recently, the company announced that that it will be rolling out its latest Android skin, the Origin OS, on 18th of November. Prior to the announcement, rumours suggested that the new Origin OS would be unveiled on 19th November at the VDC 2020 (Vivo Developers Conference). However, the recent announcement by the company discredited all previous rumours.

The company has made a separate Weibo page for the forthcoming Origin OS, and the first post on the page unveils the date when a “Special Event” will take place in the silicon valley of China, Shenzhen. The company said it will show its consumers to a “brand new world”.

As far as the details of the upcoming Origin OS are concerned, Vivo has not shared any details. Though, on the basis of the recent trend, the new OS will bring modifications that will make the user interface simpler and easy to use for both domestic and international consumers.

One of the rumours hints that with this new OS, the company will enable you to switch between Origin OS and stock Android whenever you wish to. Nevertheless, we don’t know exactly what Vivo has in store for us. Some more details about the origin OS will be coming out next week. So stay tuned for more info!

