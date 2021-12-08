A few days earlier, we have told you guys that vivo is working on an affordable 5G smartphone. Now, the phone is finally here. vivo has just officially launched the Y55s 5G. The most impressive feature of the phone is its massive battery. vivo Y55s 5G has come with a 6,000 mAh battery, which is the biggest ever in a vivo smartphone. Let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone.

vivo Announces Y55s 5G with its Biggest Battery Ever

The newly launched phone is powered by a Dimensity 700 chipset. It has 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has a 6.58” LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The phone has come with an 8MP selfie camera.

See Also: The Magic Man by vivo X70 Pro- Bringing Out the Best of Emotions

At the back, there are two cameras – a 50MP f/1.8 main one and a 2MP f/2.4 second one for macro shots from up to 4 cm. There’s no camera for portrait shots. The phone has OriginOS 1.0 on top of Android 11.

As mentioned above, the phone has a massive battery with 18W fast-charging support through the USB-C on the bottom. The port has a 3.5 mm audio jack to keep it company.

The vivo Y55s 5G is offered in Blue, Pink, or Black colour for CNY1,699 (PKR ~47,000). The company has not said anything about its availability in other markets yet. But we are hoping that it will be here in the first quarter of 2022.

Check Also: vivo Reconfirms Its Youth-Centric Design Approach with Its Latest Y Series Smartphone