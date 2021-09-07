vivo Breaks New Ground with V1 – Self-Designed Imaging Chip

vivo unveiled its new self-designed Imaging Chip V1 during a press event held in Shenzhen, China. Throughout the event, vivo introduced the Imaging Chip V1 and expanded on its four long-term strategic tracks.

Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo, speaking at the press event

“V1 is a fully-customized integrated circuit chip dedicated for imaging and video applications with leading edge visual quality, marking a key milestone as vivo’s inaugural breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. In line with vivo’s imaging system design, the Imaging Chip V1 can better serve user needs by optimizing smartphone application scenarios such as viewfinder look and video recording,” said Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo.

The Imaging Chip V1 has been under development for 24 months by over 300 R&D personnel and imaging lab experts at vivo. Moving forward, vivo’s approach towards spearheading innovative image processing (IP) technology at the chip level will mainly revolve around four strategic tracks: image system, operating system, industrial design and performance. In Hu’s view, vivo will only consider developing chips with partners when there is a lack of supplied capability on the market that are suitable for vivo’s product and technical needs, along with substantial demand for fully-customized chips to support these long-term strategic tracks. vivo will strategically focus its resources on simulating the known needs of consumers through IP Design and developing key innovative image processing algorithms, without undertaking chip manufacturing.

“Aside from enhancing the visual aesthetics and imaging effects of vivo products, the Imaging Chip V1 also aims to bring unparalleled experiences to users by channeling emotional resonance through visual expression. vivo is staunchly committed to long-term investment in the four strategic tracks to create industry-leading technology and innovation, which will undoubtedly satisfy even the most demanding high-end smartphone users,” he added.

As early as 2019, vivo began linking design-driven and user-oriented innovation with the evolving demands of users, culminating in the four long-term strategic tracks. Since then, vivo has been recruiting talents from all around the world to implement a vigorous development strategy.

Image system is a part of the core long-term strategic tracks of vivo. To this day, vivo has invested heavily in this field for over five years, achieving many industry-leading breakthroughs such as Gimbal Stabilization technology and Selfie Spotlight along the way. In December 2020, vivo and ZEISS announced a long-term strategic partnership in mobile imaging innovation. Both partners share the ambition to anticipate and meet most demanding consumer requirements, as well as the will to challenge the limits of mobile imaging through joint research and development at the vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab.

The vivo and ZEISS partnership has two dimensions of collaboration, the first of which is the product R&D line. The results of joint R&D and combination of ZEISS technologies for mobile imaging with vivo’s leading smartphone technology, algorithms and manufacturing capabilities – such as latest Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 and Biotar Portrait Style – can be experienced first in vivo’s X60 series. The second dimension is the mutual exploration of shaping the future through mobile imaging, spearheading the advancement of next-level professional photography and videography technologies.

Based on consumer insights, vivo will implement a three-pronged strategy – focusing on product planning, technical planning and technical pre-research – to strike a balance between products and technology. The vivo Central Research Institute will be responsible for planning up-and-coming technologies, which will be closely aligned with consumer demands, industry trends and user scenarios.

vivo’s goal over the next 10 to 20 years is to create great products based on a design-driven value, building a bridge between humans and the digital world by providing users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital experience. vivo will continue to implement vigorous development strategies with the vision of becoming a healthier, longer-lasting world-class corporation.