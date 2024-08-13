vivo Brings Special Independence Day Offers to Pakistan with Nationwide Celebrations

As Pakistan stands united to celebrate its Independence Day, vivo reaffirms its strong connection to the nation by introducing a series of exclusive offers and events that reflect its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its users. Pakistan remains a significant market for vivo, with its people consistently showing immense support and trust in vivo’s innovative products.

This Independence Day, vivo is pleased to offer a range of exclusive benefits for its valued customers. These special offers are available at all vivo service centers across the country on August 13th, marking a celebration of progress, connectivity, and the enduring spirit of Pakistan.

On this occasion, vivo Pakistan’s CEO, Mr. Eric Kong shared his sentiments saying

“Pakistan has always been close to our hearts at vivo. We are deeply grateful for the trust and support that the people of Pakistan have shown us over the years. As we celebrate this important day, we are committed to further strengthening our relationship with our Pakistani users by delivering innovative technology and exceptional service.”

To honor this important occasion, vivo is offering a variety of exclusive benefits, designed to enhance the user experience and express gratitude to its loyal customers:

10% Discount on the purchase of accessories

on the purchase of accessories Free Protective Film and Protective Cover for all users

and for all users Free Software Upgrade for all vivo devices

for all vivo devices Special Gifts inspired by the national colors for vivo fans

On August 13, 2024, vivo service centers across Pakistan will be adorned in decor reflecting the white and green colors of the Pakistani flag, symbolizing unity and patriotism. The celebrations will feature:

A cake-cutting ceremony at 6:00 PM, bringing together vivo users and staff in a moment of shared national pride.

at 6:00 PM, bringing together vivo users and staff in a moment of shared national pride. Recreational activities designed to create a meaningful and memorable experience for visitors.

As Pakistan continues its journey toward progress, vivo remains dedicated to playing an integral role in this evolution. By consistently delivering advanced technology and exceptional customer service, vivo aims to empower its users with tools that not only meet but exceed their expectations.

On this Independence Day, vivo extends its heartfelt wishes to the people of Pakistan, celebrating the achievements of the past and looking forward to the promising possibilities of the future.

Happy Independence Day, Pakistan!

