A few weeks earlier, we came to know that vivo was working on its flagship device, X80 Pro+. The reports were claiming that the company will launch it in September. Now, vivo has launched the X Fold+, but there were no words about the X80 Pro+ model. vivo has also confirmed that the company has cancelled this model. Instead, the company is now working on the vivo X90 series.

vivo unveiled the X70 series in early September 2021, and then in late April 2022 came the X80 series. It’s time for the X90 models to arrive.

vivo Cancels the X80 Pro+ model, Now Get Ready for X90 Series

Unfortunately, vivo didn’t reveal any official details, but leakster Ice Universe reports that the vivo X90 Pro+ is coming in December. It will pack a 1” main sensor and a new telephoto sensor. also, the phone will use the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, along with a Samsung E6 AMOLED display.

On the other hand, the X80 Pro+ was supposed to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Also, there was talk of a camera upgrade – replacing the 12MP 2x and 8MP 5x tele cameras of the X80 Pro with a pair of 50MP modules. The company is not launching the X80 Pro+, we can expect these camera specs in the X90 series.

Qualcomm is also having an event in November 2022 to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. If the series has to use this chipset, it will be launched in December or in the first quarter of 2023.

Other than vivo, many other smartphone manufacturing companies are planning to introduce their flagship phones with this chipset. Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch its phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by the end of this year. Let’s see which company will lead the market by bringing the first phone with this chipset.

