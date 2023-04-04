vivo Celebrates the Spirit of Ramadan with a Unique Initiative

Ramadan is a time for Muslims all around the world to deepen their spiritual connection and reflection. It is a time of piety, prayer, and moderation — when we fast, recite the Quran, help others and strive to strengthen our relationship with Allah while becoming a better version of ourselves. As all Muslims around the globe continue to adapt to new behaviors and routines, Pakistani brands are using social media to create a festive atmosphere and foster the spirit of Ramadan.
As our behaviours and routines have changed, so have our Pakistani brands’ social media feeds and communication strategies. Clothing and fashion brands are introducing the latest Eid collection for their consumers while some other brands are fitting content and thoughtful campaigns, which have altogether created a serene and festive atmosphere in our country.
vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, also finds this sacred month essential and inspiring. Keeping in line with the warm and pious spirit of Ramadan and vivo’s illustrious legacy of employing technology for the needs of society, vivo has commenced an initiative that has proved to be immensely resourceful for the people of Pakistan.
This initiative aims to provide thousands of followers across the country with an instant and convenient source of reference for Sehri and Iftar timings — helping them to observe their fasts without repeatedly searching for timings online.
With this move, vivo extends its warmest greetings for Ramadan to Pakistanis and hopes for a blessed and blissful Ramadan for all of us!
