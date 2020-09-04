Vivo, the Chinese tech giant has come up with an exciting and coolest looking device. Just recently we have come across a video that was posted on Weibo which showcased a new smartphone that can change its rear case’s color with the press of the button. Vivo Color-Changing Phone is a Beautiful Addition to Smartphone Family.

Isn’t it amazing? No doubt the company has come up with a unique and exciting idea and many will be happy to have such a cool device in their hands. Right now the company has not revealed any name and launch date of the device however since the video s released, it gives us an idea that the device might be near.

Vivo Color Changing Phone- The Mystery Device

Vivo has revealed that it is using an electrochromic glass to achieve this dazzling effect. This technology was also used by OnePlus in is Concept One Phone to cover the rear camera when not in use. In CES 2020, OnePlus showcased the technology behind this concept. Actually the electric signal helped the glass to switch between tinted or transparent.

It seems Vivo has used the same concept, taking it further, using the tech to change the color of the phone’s glass rear. No doubt, this mystery phone is a must-buy device. When the button is pressed, the phone will switch its colors from white to deep blue and a lilac purple tone.

You still don’t believe it? Here is the video of the color-changing phone:

Well, the clip does not show the camera module so we cannot comment on it. The device looks somewhat similar to the Vivo X50 flagship phone that was launched in July. The company will definitely release more details about the device soon.

