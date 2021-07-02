vivo detachable flying camera smartphone is the next big thing

This is the world of technology and every now and then we come across an amazing invention. When it comes to smartphone market which is progressing at a fast pace, every month we get devices packed with new features. Be it foldable phone, in-display fingerprint sensor or a fast processor, we keep on getting new interventions. Most of the new creations have come form the Chinese smartphone manufacturers and this time again vivo has taken the lead by working on detachable flying camera for smartphone.

Isn’t it amazing? According to the patent filed by vivo, this camera disconnects from the device to fly in the air like drone while providing users an extraordinary experience.

Will Patent Application for vivo detachable flying smartphone camera get Approved?

The company will use proximity sensor to make sure that the flying camera module do not crash with other items in air. In this way, this module will be able to avoid mid-air collision by calculating the distance from a possible hazard. This flying camera will be able to change its position in the air. There will be another camera that will remain intact with the device on land.

vivo filed this patent with World Intellectual Property Organization. As the camera drone is not a new technology, it is expected that this patent will be approved and vivo will become the first company to manufacture flying camera drone fit into the body of smartphone. However it is not that easy as it seems, as to fit flying camera module on the mobile device, it needs to be very lighter which means it can easily blow away from the actual track. Due to this image might get shaky as well.

This is just a patent and we don’t know whether it will make its way to reality or not. Let’s hope for the best.

