AnTuTu has issued the updated benchmark rankings for smartphones showcasing the best performing devices of 2019. Vivo dominated the charts with its latest smartphones, offering best performance along with superior 5G connectivity.

Vivo Dominates The Top 3 Positions in Antutu Benchmark December 2019 Rankings

These benchmarks included some of the fastest and most powerful smartphones for comparisons in the month of December. The final scores are driven from averaging more than 1000 devices.

AnTuTu is the most popular benchmarking tool for smartphones; It tests a device on a variety of categories, using the CPU, GPU, RAM, Storage and then assigns overall and individual scores based on each test performed.

Among the Flagship categories, Vivo bagged the top three positions with its gaming series, iQOO Neo 855 Racing & iQOO Pro 5G as the fastest phones along with the futuristic flagship Vivo NEX 3 5G.

The system optimization, dubbed as Vivo Multi-Turbo combines hardware and software boosters to increase the device performance to the optimal level.

It also merits mentioning here that Vivo’s NEX 3 5G is still in the top 3 since its launch in September last year. NEX 3 5G comes with a Waterfall FullView™ Display, using E3 OLED technology that spills over the sides of the device giving it a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6%. This is unibody simplicity at its most impressive, offering a tremendous visual impact without the extra bulk.

The Triple Camera Setup on NEX 3 5G includes a 64MP main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera, and 13MP telescopic camera. NEX 3 also features a unique Elevating Front Camera offering a ceremonial experience.

This phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset along with Vapor Chamber Cooling System. NEX 3 features a 4500mAh battery and supports 22.5W fast charging.

It is worth noting that along with numbers, Vivo smartphones also provide a great user experience and snappy performance in day to day usage, making them the best Android devices available in the market.