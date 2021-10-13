vivo Expands Online and In-Store Services to Ensure Enhanced Customer Experience

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has expanded its online services to deliver a superior customer experience in Pakistan. Through its after-sales services, the company aims to keep local consumers informed about the latest product launches and features, offering useful information both before and after the purchase.

Additionally, vivo provides necessary services related to smartphones and delivery services to every region of the country. Keeping customers’ safety in mind, the brand took a thoughtful step to offer its customers a convenient buying option after verification and selection on any vivo smartphone from the comfort of their homes. It also delivers the smartphone at the doorstep to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience.

As a youth-oriented brand, vivo strives to support its customers at every step of smartphone usage, with a special focus on after sales services. Following the Benfen philosophy, vivo aims to support and empower consumers relying on smartphones for their work and businesses with ease of buying and provide them with seamless access to cutting edge technologies.

Speaking about the facilities, Mr. Kevin Jiang, Customer Services Director, said, “vivo works relentlessly as a customer-centric and responsible brand to ensure end-to-end customer safety and convenience while providing a hassle-free buying experience. Our consumers have responded positively to our initiatives in the past, and we are pleased to have been able to create a pleasant experience for vivo smartphone buyers in Pakistan. We endeavour to deliver our products and services to consumers as quickly as possible and to resolve their queries at the earliest so that users can benefit from our meaningful, cutting-edge innovations.”

Here are some of the ways in which customers can access any of vivo’s customer service:

vivo Customer Service Centre:

At present, vivo has 14 customer service centres all over Pakistan. All the service centres offer to resolve customer problems in one hour for any vivo smartphone.

Additionally, vivo offers “Refreshment Service” at its official service centers to make its customers feel at home. vivo has also created another unique experience “Enjoying Toy Service” for its valuable customers. Handheld fidget toys have been installed at various spots so that customers can easily pick and use them while waiting for repairs.

vivo Service Day:

Celebrated on 21st of every month, this is the most popular service in the country. This initiative was started in 2020 to ensure improved customer experience for vivo smartphone users and has become very popular nationwide. vivo Service Day allows customers to get free after-sales service like: Free of cost cleaning and disinfection, Free system recovery & software upgrade, 1 Hour flash repair, Free maintenance without any labor cost and Free of cost protective stickers.

Call Center:

vivo’s skilled staff members work diligently in the call center to address Facebook and e-mail queries. vivo’s focus is to respond to customer queries in the shortest span of time. Customers can also ask questions or inquire about their smartphones by calling vivo’s on-call hotline number 0800-00111. This number is functional from 09:00AM -6:00 PM, barring public holidays. Soon, vivo plans to make the call center service available 24 hours a day. Consumers can log onto our support platforms or call the hotline numbers to receive a response to their query within 24 hours.

vivo Doorstep Delivery Service:

With a sudden rise in COVID cases in Pakistan, the entire country was put under lockdown. As a conscious brand, vivo launched its free ‘Doorstep Delivery’ initiative across the country, adhering to all safety protocols. Even after the lockdown was lifted, the company continued the service until further notice.

For further information about vivo’s services, consumers can visit their authorized local service centres or visit the website for more information related to customer service: https://www.vivo.com/pk/support