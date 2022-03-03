Vivo First Foldable Smartphone Vivo X Fold Specifications Leaked

In the foldable market we have some new devices coming from Vivo company. Vivo is expected to launch its new X-series flagships i.e. Vivo NEX X Note and X Fold.

The Vivo NEX X Note and X Fold was previously said to be debuting as VIVO NEX 5 and the NEX branded foldable phone respectively. The key specifications of Vivo X Note were leaked by the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station.

The Vivo X Fold will be the first foldable smartphone from Vivo. As per the leaks, the device will be having a 6.5-inch display with curved edges and a punch-hole design. The display will be HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Like the Samsung, OPPO, Huawei and Xiaomi foldable devices the X Fold will be having the inward design. When the device is open the inner screen will be 8-inches display with Quad HD+ resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. The chipset is said to be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with a 4,600 mAh battery. It will be supporting a 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The RAM size is not yet confirmed.

Regarding the camera department it is said that to be having a Quad-camera with a 50MP as main lens, 48MP, 12MP lens with 2x zoom and 8MP with 5x zoom. No leaks or rumors are here about the selfie camera. Though an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is said to be there.

Also Read: vivo NEX 5 will Allegedly be Called vivo X Note