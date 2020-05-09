Vivo has Revealed the S6 5G back in March. It was a mid-range 5G phone with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, the Exynos 980 chipset and quad cameras. However now, the company has revealed another smartphone called Vivo G1 5G which is basically an enterprise version of S6 5G. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Vivo G1 5G Lands in China- An Enterprise Version of S6 5G

The newly launched smartphone offers a tweaked dual-domain system. The system lets you separate your work and personal environments that can house independent apps and content.

Vivo is also working to customize the phone’s interface based on the client’s needs. The users will be able to control software installation and updates. They can also disable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and camera access. Moreover, users could also switch easily between the two operating spaces with a simple click.

Furthermore, the phone shares the same specs as of the S6 5G. It also has a 48MP main shooter, a 4,500 mAh battery and dual-mode 5G connectivity. Moreover, the phone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Additionally, the phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone costs around $495.

Source: GSMArena