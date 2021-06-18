Vivo in Top 4 fastest-growing 5G smartphone vendors Q1 2021

Strategy Analytics has released a new report that reveals that Vivo is the fast-growing mobile brand when comes to 5G smartphnoe shipment in Q1 2021. The Chinese company witnessed the biggest gains by selling 19.4 million devices and its quarterly share grew by 62% as compared to Q4 2020, making it to the list of Top 4 fastest-growing 5G smartphone vendors.

Vivo (19.4 million) testified the biggest gains and no doubt in no time the manufacturer has flourished becoming popular in all the growing markets. Samsung also performed well with 17 million shipments and its gains grew by 79%. Apple as always stood first by selling 40.5million devices in Q1 2021, however, its shipments reduced as compared to last year which stood at 52.2 million.

Moreover, Oppo shipped 21.5 million 5G devices whereas Xiaomi completed the top four list with 16.6 million shipments.

Samsung made it to the top four list due to the growing demand for the Galaxy S21 series in South Korea, the US, and parts of Europe. vivo witnessed strong sales across China and Europe.

Overall, the smartphnoe market grew by 6% per quarter basis, reaching 135.7 million shipments in total. These figures show that the demand for 5G devices is accelerating in big markets throughout the globe. The report foretells624 million 5G smartphone shipments by the end of the year.

