vivo Introduces the All-New Y05: Power, Protection, and Performance

vivo today proudly announces the launch of the all-new vivo Y05, a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver exceptional battery life, reliable durability, and ultra-smooth performance at an accessible price point. Built for users who demand more from their everyday device, the vivo Y05 combines power, style, and innovation in one sleek design.

Massive 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery – Power That Lasts

The vivo Y05 features a powerful 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery built for long-lasting performance and reliability. It offers up to 5 years of battery health, extended standby time, and dependable all-day usage for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. With BlueVolt technology, users get longer power backup with fewer charging interruptions.

IP65 Dust & Water Resistance – Built for Everyday Life

The vivo Y05 is designed to handle daily challenges with confidence. Featuring IP65 Dust and Water Resistance, the device offers: Protection against dust and water splashes, Reliable performance in everyday environments, and added durability with an Anti-Drop Design. Whether caught in unexpected rain or navigating busy days on the go, the Y05 is built to endure.

Anti-Drop Design Meets Smart Engineering

Crafted with a sleek, modern aesthetic, the vivo Y05 blends premium looks with practical durability. Its refined finish and ergonomic design make it both eye-catching, durable and comfortable to hold.

120Hz Smooth Display – See the Difference Yourself

Experience fluid scrolling and seamless visuals with the 120Hz Smooth Display. From social media browsing to gaming, the enhanced refresh rate ensures smoother animations, more responsive touch interactions, and a more immersive viewer experience.

Capture Every Detail with 50MP Ultra Clear Camera

The vivo Y05 features a 50MP Ultra Clear Main Camera designed to capture sharp details and vibrant colors in every shot. High resolution photography for stunning clarity, enhanced image brightness for better visibility, and a high-brightness flashlight for low-light scenarios. From everyday moments to special memories, the Y05 ensures every shot stands out.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y05 is available across Pakistan in two variants: 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 33,999 and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs. 37,999. vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty, a 15-day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1, including 2GB per month for 6 months.

Also Read: vivo Y05 Price in Pakistan Revealed; 4GB Models Start at 33,999 PKR