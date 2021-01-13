vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Performance

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, Y51s, in Pakistan. This new addition to the youth-oriented Y series will house an 8GB RAM + 128 GB ROM for the usage of multiple apps with ease. Featuring AI Triple camera set up, the new Y51s houses a 48MP Main Rear Camera with various built-in multiple shooting modes including Super Night Camera, Stylish night filters to enable users to capture ultra-clear shots, day and night.

To support long lasting camera and app usage experience, vivo Y51s comes equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery complemented by 18W Fast Charge technology. Additionally, it also features a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner that turns on the display and unlocks the phone at the same time effortlessly. The overall Y51s has a stylish appearance and available in two Dazzling colors: Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS OF VIVO Y51s

Powerful and long lasting performance:

Y51s sports a large 8GBRAM + 128GBROM powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 6 Series Mobile Platform that allows users to use more apps with ease. It also offers the user a long lasting and uninterrupted smartphone experience with the support of a massive 5000mAh battery complemented by 18W Fast Charge that recharges smartphone up to 70% in just 64 minutes*.

With AI power saving technology, a single full charge can provide 17.9 hours of online HD movie streaming or 9.9 hours of resource-intensive games*.

Superior camera to capture Ultra – clear shots:

Rear Camera: Y51s features a 48MP Rear Camera to capture cherished moments of everyday life. With built-in multiple shooting modes, the AI triple camera enables the user to capture ultra-clear shots, day and night. The rear camera allows experimentation with various photography angles via Super Wide Angle Camera, Super Macro Camera, and Super Night Mode. It is noteworthy to mention that Super Night Mode uses a multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in photos, even in low light conditions. It also comes with four sets of Stylish Night Filters, designed by professional photographers exclusively for vivo to enable users to shoot like a pro.

For videos, the rear camera comes with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology to take ultra-stable videos while running, cycling, of people or faraway landscape.

Front Camera: The 16MP front camera in Y51s comes with Super Night Selfie mode that also allows users to admire how the light falls on their face in real-time previews. And never worry about the dreaded flash and uneven skin tones with Aura Screen light because the soft light adjusts to the ambient lighting automatically. Additionally, it leverages a noise cancellation algorithm to pack a punch in low-light conditions.

The camera module also comes with an option to customize watermarks in the photos.

An enhanced audio-visual experience and stylish appearance:

Y51s features an in-built Audio booster with specially designed unique Super Audio sound effects to give the user’s audiovisual experience yet another boost. When it comes to gaming, the Multi-turbo 4.0 enhances the experience by reducing stuttering and lag in games especially when too many applications are running simultaneously in the background.

With Halo FullView™ Display, the Y51s provides a wide and immersive view for both videos and games along with eye protection mode. The Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner turns on the display and unlock Y51s at the same time. Alternatively, with Face Wake, the phone is unlocked when you pick up and wake it.

Y51s features other exciting feature such as AI Albums for organizing memories, creating and sharing stylish videos on social media, and iManager to take care of tasks such as cleaning up the phone or scanning for issues at night.

Pricing and Availability:

The all-new Y51s is currently available for pre-order and this smartphone will be available in the stylish colour schemes of Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony in Pakistan from January 16, 2021 at the price of Rs. 39,999.

vivo offers one-year warranty for Y51s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories.

vivo Y51s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan on both SIM slots over 4G LTE, 3G and 2G modes. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).