vivo iQOO 10 Series First Smartphone with a Dimensity 9000+: A Leak

The launch of the Vivo iQOO 10 series launch is round the corner. According to information from a credible source one of the smartphone of the iQOO 10 series is coming with a Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

The Taiwanese chip-makers have promised to launch the chipset as early as the third quarter (Q3) of the year. Last week it was announced by the MediaTek company that the Dimensity 9000+ chipset has very minor improvements from the Dimensity 9000 chipset. The 9000+ chipset has improved slightly in CPU and GPU boost along with the signal processing and 5G modem updates. The performance of the Cortex -X2 core has gone up from 3.05 GHz to 3,2 GHz.

By next week the third quarter of the year will start, so we can assume that soon we will be getting the teasers and leak about it. It is yet to be confirmed whether the iQOO 10 or the iQOO 10 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 9000+. Another rumor that still needs to be verified or refuted is that it was rumored that vivo may use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to power one of its smartphone from the iQOO 10 series.

All these rumors and claims will be cleared soon as the Q3 is just a week away.

Also Read: Vivo IQOO 10 Series with Flagship Specs: Tech Blogger