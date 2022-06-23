Vivo IQOO 10 Series with Flagship Specs: Tech Blogger

This July a number of devices powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 are expected to be launched. The Vivo IQOO 10 series is also among the devices powered by the the flagship SoC.

According to the Weibo tech blogger @DCS the Vivo IQOO 10 series main camera lens will not be 50MP. The device is coming with Vivo self developed V1 ISP chip. A rumor is making rounds that the IQOO 10 series will be coming with a 200W charging head and the wired protocol 20V/10A can be up to 200W.

The IQOO 10 series will be the first mobile to have a 200W charger. Regarding the 10 series it i also said that it will have a 2K+120Hz LTPO high-brush flexible screen.

Vivo X70 Pro is the first device to be equipped with V1 chip. This chip is said to provide NR intelligent noise reduction, MEMC intelligent frame insertion and the power consumption reduction of algorithm. The energy efficiency ratio of complex computing has improved by 100incomparison to CPU. The night scene and videos are improved with this V1 chip. The night time shooting has improved and can break the industry records. The pictures gives the real-time black light night vision effect.

The 10 series is having the specs and features of flagship level. It is worth waiting for. The launch date is not confirmed but it is hinted that it will arrive in the last half of the July.

Soon more leaks and reports about the device will be around that will let us have a clear picture of the device.

