Vivo iQOO 12 Series Will Boast 64MP Telephoto Camera: Confirmed

Vivo is reportedly working on a new series of smartphones dubbed iQOO 12 Series. The flagship series will reportedly debut around the end of this year. The lineup will include two models: the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro. These will come as the successors of the iQOO 11 lineup. We have been getting information regarding the upcoming series for a long time. According to the latest reports, the Vivo iQOO 12 series will come with a 64 MP telephoto camera. Let me tell you that this rumor emerged earlier this year, and today a reliable leakster confirmed it. We hope to see an OmniVision 64B sensor with a 3x telephoto lens in front, as well as OIS.

Vivo iQOO 12 Series Camera Details Surfaced Online

The main camera of the upcoming series will have an OmniVision sensor – OV50H with 50 MP resolution and OIS. On the other hand, the ultrawide-angle camera will sport a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor. Now, the recent reports also confirm an OmniVision 64B sensor with a 3x telephoto lens in front, as well as OIS.

The notable point here is that vivo is not ready to reintroduce an iQOO with a periscope lens for the telephoto camera yet. The last time such a phone came six generations ago when Vivo launched the iQOO 5 Pro 5G with an 8 MP telephoto camera and 5x optical zoom. Anyhow, bringing a 64 MP camera with OIS is a big step forward.

The iQOO brand initially aimed at the gaming audience. However, it then evolved into a series for power users. Now, the company seems to enable a flagship camera experience for people who like photography. In addition to that, the iQOO flagship is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB/ 1TB UFS 4.0 technology. The series is likely to run Android 14 OS with Origin OS 4.0 custom skin.