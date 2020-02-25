The wait is now finally over. The most anticipated smartphone, Vivo iQOO 3 5G is now official. The phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, liquid cooling technology, ultra-fast charging, UFS 3.1 storage and a lot of software improvements for gamers. Let’s have a look at the specs of this high-end flagship device.

Vivo iQOO 3 5G is Now official with 55W FlashCharge

The launched phone has a 6.44” Super AMOLED display of Full HD+ resolution. The phone has come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the front, you will see the punch hole in the top right corner for a 16MP selfie camera. Onne of the most promising feature of the phone is that it comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The photography lovers will be happy to know that the phone comes with quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX582 main unit with a 13MP f/2.46 telephoto shooter, a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

The iQOO 3 5G comes with 55W Super FlashCharge capabilities. It can charge half of the 4,440 mAh power cell in 15 minutes. Furthermore, the phone comes with the iQOO UI 1.0, based on Android 10.

The phone comes in four versions in China. Here are the pricing details of these models.