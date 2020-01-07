Vivo’s iQOO is best known for high-end devices. iQOO, sub-brand from Vivo, has launched the 7 phones in 2019. Now at the start of 2020, the company is planning to bring another iQOO phone. A new certification from China’s 3C certification agency revealed a phone with the V1950A model number. According to the rumours, this could be the Vivo iQOO 3 5G. The model has also appeared on the IMEI database earlier.

Vivo iQOO 3 5G Passes Certification in China with 44W fast Charging

The certification revealed that the phone will come with 5G connectivity. Moreover, it will come with 44W fast charging. The listing does not reveal much about the device. But according to some rumours, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 865 chipset alongside the X55 5G modem.

Moreover, the phone will come with at least four cameras on the back in my opinion. Also, the phone may come with dual selfie cameras.

Surely, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. As the Mobile World Congress is going to held next month. So, there are chances that the phone will launch then.

