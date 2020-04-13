We already know that Vivo is soon going to reveal its gaming phone, iQOO 3 Neo 5G. The company has revealed the iQOO 3 is back last year. Now its successor is also coming. Many rumours have already circulated on the internet revealing some specs. Now, the company has revealed some important specs of the phone. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

Vivo iQOO 3 Neo 5G to Come with A 144Hz Display

First of all, the company is going to launch this phone on April 23. Today, the company has revealed some more specs on Weibo. According to the company’s post, the upcoming phone will have a 144Hz refresh rate screen and UFS 3.1 storage.

Furthermore, the company has also revealed that iQOO 3 Neo will come with the powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset. So, it will be a 5G phone.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the phone. But no worries, the phone will be official on April 23rd giving us more accurate information about the phone. So stay tuned for more updates.

