Vivo iQOO is quite famous among its users because of its gaming lineup. The company under the brand has been launching more and more affordable devices lately. However, it seems like, we are soon going to witness a new flagship device. An iQOO phone has now appeared with the model number V2024A on 3C certification. It could be Vivo iQOO 3 Pro that will come with a 55W fast charging.

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro to Come with 55W Fast Charging- Just like its Predecessor?

The device has already appeared on Geekbench earlier. However, the Geekbench listing has revealed that the phone will run on the “Kona” platform, which is the Snapdragon 865 codename. But after the launch of Snapdragon 865+, we can expect that the coming phone will come with the SD865+.

Unfortunately, this is all that we come to know so far about the upcoming iQOO 3 Pro. The latest information about the phone is yet to come. However, if we take a quick comparison with its predecessor, we surely expect more advanced specs in the coming phone.

The iQOO 3 has a 6.44” Super AMOLED display of Full HD+ resolution. The phone has come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the front, you will see the punch hole in the top right corner for a 16MP selfie camera. One of the most promising features of the phone is that it comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has also come with the 55W fast charger.

So hopefully, we can expect updation in the camera department and sampling rate. Moreover, it also seems like the launch of the phone is quite imminent as the phone has appeared on different certifications sites. Maybe we will get the phone by the end of next month.