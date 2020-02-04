Vivo’s gaming sub-brand iQOO is planning to bring a new flagship device soon. We have already reported that the company is working on an iQOO 3 5G smartphone. We already knew a little about the expected specs of the phone. As the phone has appeared on China’s certification. But we did not know any detail about the design of the phone. However, now, Vivo iQOO 3 Specs Revealed Punch-hole Design. So, design-wise, the phone looks like the Oppo Reno3 Pro.

The phone has appeared on some leak photos. The leaked photos have revealed that the upcoming iQOO phone will have four buttons on the sides, including a key for the AI assistant Jovi. Also, it will have an OLED flat panel and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The previous certification has revealed that the phone will come with 44W fast charging.

However, the rumours have suggested that the phone will have Snapdragon 865 chipset alongside the X55 5G modem. It will surely come with improved speaker quality and colling system.

Unfortunately, there is not much information available about the phone yet. But we will get more information in the coming days.

