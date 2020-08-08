Are you ready for a phone with charging speeds over 100W?? If yes, then Vivo is going to launch iQOO 5 on August 17 with a powerful 120W fast-charging support battery. The company has posted a video, revealing the process of certification at TUV Rheinland while answering some of the questions about such charging rates.

Vivo iQOO 5 Battery with 120W Fast-Charging Certified

The video revealed the charging situation at different temperatures. During charging, the iQOO 5 smartphone will reach “normal temperatures” in a test environment of room temperature of about 25 degrees. The plug will be able to withstand 10,000 plug-ins and plug-outs of a cable, while the battery can take up to 600 charge and discharge cycles where the phone battery life will remain “normal” and the battery will stay “as strong as ever”.

Furthermore, the team also test the phone in extreme environments, and it performed normally between -20 and 130 degrees Celsius. There is some battery protection, the new 6C cells are of the highest standard and TUV Rheinland guaranteed the voltage and current are safe.

From the video, we can also see that the iQOO 5 will have three cameras on the back and curved edges of the screen. The phone will have an AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

As far as its others specs are concerned, the coming phone will have a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also, it has the latest LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. Currently, this is all that we know so far about the phone. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. However, it is unclear whether it will be available outside China or nor.

Source: GSMArena