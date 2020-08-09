The phone has not launched yet, but because of its whopping 120W, fast-charging tech it gets famous. The company is going to launch the Vivo iQOO 5 on August 17. The phone has already officially advertised and demoed live on video as the first commercially available solution to break the 100W threshold. However, now, Vivo iQOO 5 Specs Revealed in Benchmark Listing.

The phone has appeared on a Master Lu benchmark listing with the model number “vivo V2024”. iQOO 5 has already appeared with the same model number on Geekbench and 3C certification as well. As we already know that the coming phone will come with a regular Snapdragon 865 chipset. Unsurprisingly, I was expecting the more powerful Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Moreover, the phone will have at least 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Additionally, the iQOO 5 will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, with 240Hz touch sampling rate and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. The Master Lu benchmark has also revealed the 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution with the 19.8:9 aspect ratio.

We already knew that the phone will come with 120W fast-charging technology. Moreover, the official video has also revealed the performance of the phone in extreme environments, and it performed normally between -20 and 130 degrees Celsius. There is some battery protection, the new 6C cells are of the highest standard and TUV Rheinland guaranteed the voltage and current are safe.

Some leaks have also suggested that the Pro variant of the iQOO 5 will come with a curved display and a vanilla version will have a flat panel. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. However, it is unclear whether it will be available outside China or nor.