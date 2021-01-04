Just recently, Vivo iQOO 7 has appeared in some listings and renders revealing the phone is in pipeline. The phone has run the Geekbench test and confirms that the phone will come with 120W charging support just like its predecessor. However, Vivo iQOO 7 has now appeared in official renders confirming some key specs including a pressure-sensitive screen.

Vivo iQOO 7 will Come with a Pressure-Sensitive Screen

The upcoming iQOO 7 will launch with a pressure-sensitive screen and a new vibration sensing system to enhance the gaming experience. Moreover, the official render also confirms that the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate which was just a rumour earlier.

If we talk about the pressure-sensitive screen, the company called it Monster Touch and will have two zones in landscape mode, left and right, for optimal gaming. It seems like the gaming experience will become more vibrant through this feature.

As far as its other specs are concerned, it will come with a triple camera setup at the back. Also, it will have an OLED screen.

Thanks to the Geeknbench listing, we know that the phone will have a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120W fast charging and enhanced 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, there will be a BMW M Motorsport Pro variant. The phone will be available in three different colour options. One of them will be for BMW M motorsport phone with the typical red and blue stripes.

