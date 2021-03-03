Vivo’s gaming brand, iQOO, is going to launch one more gaming phone this month. Vivo iQOO Neo 5 will arrive on March 16, and today we got to see a couple of live photos of the device. The phone will have three cameras on the back and one on the front behind a punch hole.

Vivo iQOO Neo 5 Shines in Live Photos

The Neo lineup is an affordable one under the iQOO brand. That’s why the phone seems to have standard cameras with no periscope shooter. The front of the phone will be a flat OLED panel. It will have a 120 Hz refresh rate and some games will be able to run it. As you can clearly see in the photo, the Peacekeeper Elite/Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG) running at the highest refresh rate.

If we talk bout the other specs of the phone, it will run on Snapdragon 870 chipset. It will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will be another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, the display will have a waterdrop notch to house a 16MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera on the back. Its triple camera setup will include a 13MP ultrawide and a 2MP unit. The Vivo iQOO Neo5 should boot a custom Origin OS, based on Android 11. Anyhow, we will get official information in the coming weeks.

