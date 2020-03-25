A month ago, we all got to see the iQOO 3 5G that was unveiled by the company. Some users were not satisfied with a 60Hz screen for the gaming phone. But now the company has released a teaser of the new model – the iQOO Neo3 which is coming with a “higher refresh rate”.

Vivo iQOO Neo3 to Come with Snapdragon 865

Like Vivo sub-brand previous “Neo” models, this new one model will be coming with a flagship chipset which is a Snapdragon 865. We found the same chip in the iQOO 3, but in this new model there is an Adreno GPU which is able to go above 60fps.

Hopefully, this new model will be revealed in a few coming days, but before its official launched, we expect to see a few more teasers that will reveal more about its features.

The previous model iQOO 3 5G came with a 6.44″ Super AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution and 180Hz touch sampling rate for lag-free input. Which is supporting HDR+ and can push out up to 1,200nits of brightness. So we can predict that the Neo3 will be coming with a new panel. We don’t know more details about the upcoming new model yet, but we have to wait for some other teasers to find out more about the features of the phone.

Recommended Reading: Vivo S6 5G to Launch on March 31