The wait is now over. Vivo has launched its gaming smartphone, iQOO Neo5. The newly launched smartphone has landed with the Snapdragon 870 platform. It is the first device of the company with the new Qualcomm chipset. Other impressive specs of the phone include ultra-fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Let’s have a look at the specs.

Vivo iQOO Neo5 is Official with 66W Fast Charging

First of all, the phone has a 6.62″ OLED panel of Full HD+ resolution. It is HDR10+ certified and is advertised to have a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. As mentioned above, the phone has come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

One of the other attractive features of the phone is the 66W fast-charging for the 4,400 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone has come with a quad-camera setup. It has 48MP f/1.8 main and 13MP ultrawide units in addition to two 2MP modules. The front-facing camera is hidden behind a punch hole and has a 16MP sensor.

Furthermore, the phone has OriginOS and the user interface has Multi-Turbo 5.0. The first flash sale of iQOO Neo5 will start from March 22. The phone will be available in three colours – Black, Blue, or Orange. The prices will start from $385. Obviously, the price will variata in different region. The company has not revealed any information regarding its global launch.

