Vivo iQOO Neo5 is in news for quite some time. The earlier rumours suggest that the phone will come with 88W wired charging while it will have 66W of wireless charging. However now, the phone has appeared on the 3C listing. Unfortunately, the 3C rectification reveals that the phone will come with 66W charging.

Vivo iQOO Neo5 Appears in 3C Certification

The 3C’s data clearly indicated that the iQOO Neo5, also known by its V2055A model number, will be able to charge at 66W, through a V6650L0A0-CN charger. No mention of wireless charging either. Though, there is still a chance the phone could support it.

The previous reports reveal that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will be another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, the display will have a waterdrop notch to house a 16MP selfie camera. It will have an AMOLED panel, with a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera on the back. ITs triple camera setup will include a 13MP ultrawide and a 2MP unit. The vivo iQOO Neo5 should boot a custom Origin OS, based on Android 11.

The phone will be available in a number of variants. The reports also revealed the expected price of the models. Here are the details.

8GB/128GB base variant is expected to retail at around $460

8GB/256GB will cost around $510

12GB/256GB will sell at around $550

The official information is yet to come. We will get more information in the coming days.