vivo iQOO Neo7 SE Specifications Leaked- Here’s what we know so far

vivo’s sub-brand IQOO has announced a new smartphone name Neo7. This news has come from an authentic leaksters named Digital Chat Station. According to him, this upcoming device will be called iQOO Neo7 SE.

The IQOO Neo 7 SE is a less powerful version of neo7 that is already announced. The device will have powerful 120W fast charging.

The device will run on Dimensit 8200 chipset which is not announced yet.

It was also revealed that the device will have a CPU with one major Cortex-X2 core at 3.1 GHz that also leads the unit in the Dimensity 9000 which is the current flagship chipset of Mediatek. Dimensity 8200 is a new chipset and we have never heard about it before.

The device will have an octa-core processor and will be compatible with 5G network connectivity. As far as the camera setup is concerned, it will include a 50 MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization helping capture better photos. t is said to have 8 GB RAM or 12 GB RAM. Storage details and information is yet to be confirmed.

The device will come in three color variants that are black, blue, and orange.

Since Neo 6 SE was renamed Neo 6 during the global launch, so it might be possible that it follows the same footsteps.

