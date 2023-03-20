Vivo iQOO PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo iQOO 9 Tax Payable:

PKR 38081 (On Passport)

PKR 45316 (On ID Card)

Vivo iQOO 9 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 50835 (On Passport)

PKR 60493 (On ID Card)

Vivo iQOO 9 SE Tax Payable:

PKR 28581 (On Passport)

PKR 34011 (On ID Card)

Vivo iQOO 9T Tax Payable:

PKR 53835 (On Passport)

PKR 64063 (On ID Card)

Vivo iQOO 10 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 70338 (On Passport)

PKR 83702 (On ID Card)

Vivo iQOO 11 Tax Payable:

PKR 45583 (On Passport)

PKR 54243 (On ID Card)

Vivo iQOO 11 Pro Tax Payable:

PKR 66211 (On Passport)

PKR 78791 (On ID Card)

Vivo iQOO PTA Tax needs to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Vivo iQOO PTA Tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.