



Right on time, Vivo has unveiled the iQOO U1x. The phone comes with an ultra-affordable price tag. One of the most prominent features of the phone is its massive battery. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and rumours. Now let’s have a look at the official specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has come with the Snapdragon 662 chipset. It has two RAM variants – 4GB or 6GB. Similarly, there are two storage options as well – 64GB or 128GB.

Vivo iQOO U1x with Snapdragon 662 is Now Live

U1x has a 6.51” LCD with 720p resolution. It has a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP selfie camera. Around the back, we will see a triple camera setup comprising of a 13MP main unit alongside a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera.

As mentioned above, the phone has come with a massive battery of 5,000 mAh capacity. It charges over the microUSB port. Sadly, there’s no support for fast-charging.

The phone has launched in China first. So, it has come with Jovi AI assistant out of the box, as well as iQOO UI, based on Android 10.

Furthermore, the phone is available in Silver or Black colours. Let’s have a look at the pricing details of the phone.

4/64GB memory option is available in $135

The price of other variant is not known yet.

On the other hand, Vivo has also announced a new memory combination of the iQOO Z1. The variant has come with a new chipset and 5G connectivity. The new combination is 12GB RAM + 128GB storage and costs $390.

Both the new iQOO U1x and the updated memory iQOO Z1 option are available for pre-order in China.

