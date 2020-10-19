



Vivo has just recently unveiled a V20 smartphone with eye-catching features. The phone has already available in the Pakistani market. Now, Vivo has started working on a low-priced smartphone dubbed as iQOO U1x. The phone has appeared on JD.com two days before its arrival on October 21.

Vivo to Launch iQOO U1x on October 21 with 5,000 mAh Battery

Check Also: vivo Launches Y20 with 5000mAh Battery, Triple Macro Camera and Side Fingerprint

The listing also revealed some key specs of the phone. According to the listing, it will have a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Vivo iQOO U1x features a massive 5,000mAh battery. Also, it will have up to 128GB of storage. The device has also appeared on an online retail store with a price tag of $135.

Thanks to TENAA, we also got some more information about the phone. The certification and retail listings have revealed that the phone will come in a number of memory configurations – 4/64 GB, 6/64 GB, and 6/128 GB.

Furthermore, the phone will feature a 6.52” LCD and HD+ resolution. Just like the trending replacement, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The back panel has a triple camera setup with the combination of a 13MP main shooter alongside two 2MP auxiliary sensors.

Additionally, the phone will come in two colours – Black and White. The phone will first launch in China. The availability in other markets is not known yet. But we hope to get the phone in Pakistan. The name of the device could be different. Let’s wait and see what the company has to say about it.

Check Also: vivo Launches the Flagship V20 Smartphone with 44MP Eye Autofocus in Pakistan