MediaTek has introduced a new chipset last week and announced that the first phone that will carry this chipset is from the iQOO family. Later on, we came to know that it will be Vivo iQOO Z1. Now today, the company confirmed that the phone will launch on May 19.

Vivo iQOO Z1 is Going to Launch on May 19-Get Ready For Another Gaming Phone

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any other information regarding this phone yet. But thanks to the leaks, we have come to know some key specs of the upcoming model. The phone has appeared in live photos. The photos revealed that the iQOO Z1 will have a single punch hole on the front and a 144Hz screen.

So, it is for sure that Z1 will come with the newly launched MediaTek chipset, a single camera at the front and a 144Hz screen. Unfortunately, other specs are not known. But the phone belongs to a gaming series. So, we expect the high-end specs on the phone. Some rumours suggest that it will come with an LCD screen. It will have a fingerprint scanner on the side below the volume rocker, doubling as a power button. Moreover, the coming phone will come with 5G support too.

Surely, we will get more information about the phone in the coming Tuesday. Till then stay tuned for more updates.