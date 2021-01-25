The price of Vivo Y51 has slashed by Rs 2,000 in Pakistan. The company hasn’t made any official announcement yet but the local market has confirmed that the new price of Vivo Y51 is 32,999. While, its previous price was Rs. 34,000. Now, Vivo is offering a Rs.2000 discount to the customers.

Vivo Y51 offers a Super AMOLED screen that measures 6.38” in size with a 1080P resolution. The display ensures full HD. The phone has in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo is Offering a Rs. 2000 Discount on Y51 in Pakistan

It is to be expected that Vivo will offer the price cut for a few more devices in coming weeks. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 while the powerhouse carries a Li-Po Non-removable 4500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. You can run the apps with the help of 4GB of memory which is expandable to 128GB with a microSD card. The phone runs on the Android10.

The quad-camera of Vivo Y51 is present in a diamond-shaped plate that is positioned in the middle of the phone’s back. The camera section features a 48MP primary sensor, combined with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP 120˚ ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is available in three colors, Dreamy White, Jazzy Blue, and Mystic Black. The body shell is made of plastic.

All the official dealers and warranty providers have regulated the retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty across Pakistan. Vivo Y51 current price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999.

