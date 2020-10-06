Vivo is Ready to Launch The Ultra Sleek V20 Smartphone With Dual Tone Step Camera Design

vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in its flagship V series – Vivo V20, which is already doing rounds in the media. The leaks and official social media sources have exposed some exciting details about the smartphone that might turn the heads of fashion and photography enthusiasts making them Be The Focus Always.

Ultra Sleek Design & Dual Tone Step – Vivo V20

vivo V series is widely known for its innovative camera, sleek design, and smooth performance. What we know as of now is that vivo V20 would be flaunting an ultra-sleek and lightweight design weighing only 171gm to keep the users in focus.

vivo is reinventing the wheel by offering both a sleek body and an evolved Dual-tone step camera design in V20 worthy of every attention. For those who don’t know, Dual Tone Step design makes the mobile phone’s overall appearance more layered and breaks the monotonous look that every smartphone carries these days.

vivo has always launched the trendiest smartphones with the most happening colours celebrating the beauty of nature. V20 is expected to arrive in the unique fashionable colors inspired by the symphonies of life, namely Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody!

Eye Autofocus Selfie Camera:

Not just that, the smartphone is also expected to come with an Eye Autofocus feature and other endless surprises of camera possibilities for enhanced photography. Understandably, the Eye Autofocus feature would improve the sharpness of subjects in the picture and capture the moving subjects easily and help you get clear and striking photos or videos. More specifications are still under wraps, and for the same reason, we are excited and curious!

Glass Build and Premium Quality:

V20 comes with an iconic AG Glass Technology adding a subtle luxury to the design aesthetics of V20 and provides a comfortable hold. The unique AG technology further refines the surface with scratch resistance capabilities and adds a soft and delicate touch to the robust smartphone. The back cover brings sophistication to the premium-looking V20 phone body, ensuring a smooth grip and preventing fingerprint smudges.

The AG Matte Glass complemented by a stunning camera matrix will definitely add a more luxurious look to the overall smartphone’s aesthetics. Overall, from the looks of it, Vivo has spared no effort in providing an ultimate user experience through V20.

With the launch of V20, Vivo is trying to reinforce its commitment to focus on user-centric design and cutting edge camera innovations. V20 could be yet another premium flagship smartphone (or a design accessory) with extraordinary features to complement the lifestyle of young, fast-moving and fashion-savvy customers.