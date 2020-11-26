Vivo is Working on Vivo V21 Series: Expected to Land in Q1 2021

Vivo

By the first quarter of 2021, Vivo V-21 could be released, according to a report. A Vivo spokesperson informed that the smartphone Vivo V-21 series is in progress and unveiled in the coming months, maybe Quarter -1 2021. There is no information on the number of versions and specifications of the upcoming Vivo V21 series. However, the Vivo V20 series smartphone SE Pro is already released in Pakistan.

Vivo V21 Series More Detail:

A Vivo official said the Vivo V21 series’s launch could take between two and three months, but an exact date was not announced. Information on Vivo V-21 is not currently available, but updates in hardware and software are planned over the V20 series specifications and its all features.

ViVo V21

As already indicated, the series will soon be completed. You will use this smartphone to get a Dual Front Facing camera FHD+ AMOLED 6.44-inch display. The touchscreen of the phone is also said to have a fingerprint sensor in the display.

The three models – Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 SE, and Vivo V20 Pro were unveiled a few months before. On this basis, the Vivo V-21 series is predicted to be Vivo V21, Vivo V21 SE, and Vivo V21 Pro.

The smartphone was launched in Thailand in September and is expected to come to other countries soon in two colour variants – Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

The latest mobile is a Vivo Y21 2020  in Pakistan. In Pakistan, its expected cost will be Rs. 35,000 PKR. It has a built-in storage of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB. We need to wait for more details about availability and specification.

Vivo V21 Expected Specifications

BASIC INFO
BrandVivo
ModelV21
StatusComing soon
Release date2021, March
BODY
Dimensions
Weight
ColorsCrystal Black, Crystal Sky, Midnight Ocean
Body MaterialFront/back glass (Gorilla Glass 6), plastic frame
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Water & DustNo
DISPLAY
Size6.5 inches
TypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI409 PPI density
Multi-touchYes
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1& SIM 2
3GHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4GLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5GNo
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Quad64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Videos[email protected], [email protected]
Front Dual32 MP + 8 MP
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 10
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 665
CPUOcta-core processor
GPUAdreno GPU
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity4500 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 33W
wireless chargingNo
COMMONS
SoundActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Wi-FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot

