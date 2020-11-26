Vivo is Working on Vivo V21 Series: Expected to Land in Q1 2021

By the first quarter of 2021, Vivo V-21 could be released, according to a report. A Vivo spokesperson informed that the smartphone Vivo V-21 series is in progress and unveiled in the coming months, maybe Quarter -1 2021. There is no information on the number of versions and specifications of the upcoming Vivo V21 series. However, the Vivo V20 series smartphone SE Pro is already released in Pakistan.

Also, Read Sleek design with Extraordinary photography! Is the latest buzz word for vivo’s premium flagship V20 series?

Vivo V21 Series More Detail:

A Vivo official said the Vivo V21 series’s launch could take between two and three months, but an exact date was not announced. Information on Vivo V-21 is not currently available, but updates in hardware and software are planned over the V20 series specifications and its all features.

As already indicated, the series will soon be completed. You will use this smartphone to get a Dual Front Facing camera FHD+ AMOLED 6.44-inch display. The touchscreen of the phone is also said to have a fingerprint sensor in the display.

The three models – Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 SE, and Vivo V20 Pro were unveiled a few months before. On this basis, the Vivo V-21 series is predicted to be Vivo V21, Vivo V21 SE, and Vivo V21 Pro.

The smartphone was launched in Thailand in September and is expected to come to other countries soon in two colour variants – Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody.

The latest mobile is a Vivo Y21 2020 in Pakistan. In Pakistan, its expected cost will be Rs. 35,000 PKR. It has a built-in storage of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB. We need to wait for more details about availability and specification.

Vivo V21 Expected Specifications BASIC INFO Brand Vivo Model V21 Status Coming soon Release date 2021, March BODY Dimensions – Weight – Colors Crystal Black, Crystal Sky, Midnight Ocean Body Material Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 6), plastic frame SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water & Dust No DISPLAY Size 6.5 inches Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 409 PPI density Multi-touch Yes NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1& SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G No Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Quad 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos [email protected], [email protected] Front Dual 32 MP + 8 MP HARDWARE OS Android 10 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU Octa-core processor GPU Adreno GPU RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4500 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 33W wireless charging No COMMONS Sound Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot

You also may be interested in: Vivo Y1s Entry-Level Smartphone Heading to Pakistan Soon