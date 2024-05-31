vivo Launches an Affordable Version of Y100 in Pakistan

Yesterday, the smartphone manufacturer vivo launched a new cheaper variant of Y100. The original model was introduced with an 8/256 GB memory configuration and was more expensive. On the other hand, the new variant offers an affordable 8/128 GB storage option.

It is pertinent to mention that only the storage capacity of the phone has changed and all other features remain the same. It’s still a 4G model and features a 6.67-inch AMOLED E4 display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The display has a 120 Hz refresh rate and supports a 1080p resolution with always-on display.

Moreover, the smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 chipset, which enables it to handle the majority of the tasks efficiently. However, it is not suitable for gaming or graphically intensive tasks.

For photography lovers, the smartphone arrives with a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera on the other hand houses an 8 MP lens in a punch hole cut out.

Another standout feature of the vivo Y100 is its 80W wired charging, which we don’t normally see in this price range. It allows the 5000 mAh battery of the phone to charge from 0 to 80% in under thirty minutes. Other notable features include a fingerprint sensor on the screen and an IP54 rating. These features are likely to appeal to buyers.

Overall, the new vivo Y100 variant offers a good balance of features and affordability, making it an attractive option for many consumers in Pakistan.