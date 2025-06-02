vivo Launches “Capture the Future” Documentary Highlighting Dreams of Children

vivo, a leading global technology brand, has unveiled a heartwarming documentary under its flagship CSR campaign “Capture the Future”, celebrating the unique dreams and talents of children from SOS Children’s Villages. This initiative is a continuation of vivo’s long-term commitment to empowering underprivileged youth through technology and education.

The newly released “Capture the Future” documentary captures the emotional and inspiring stories of children who have found new purpose and confidence through “Capture the Future” initiative. These children from SOS Children’s Villages have been given more than just access to latest technology, they’ve been handed a powerful tool for self-expression and discovery. Armed with vivo smartphones and creative guidance, these young minds are learning to see the world and themselves in new ways.

Whether it’s a budding artist finding new inspiration in color and composition, a football lover capturing his passion frame by frame, an aspiring architect exploring the beauty of structure and design, or a nature enthusiast documenting the delicate details of plants, each child is using photography and videography as a window into their dreams.

Together, their stories reflect how vivo’s support is helping them explore their interests, build confidence, and dream beyond their circumstances, one frame at a time.

These real stories reflect how vivo’s support has gone beyond resources nurturing self-expression, creativity, and confidence in children who are often overlooked. The campaign’s core belief, that every child deserves the opportunity to dream and be heard, comes to life through this visual narrative.

“We believe that technology is a bridge to opportunity,” said Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director of Brand Strategy at vivo. “Through ‘Capture the Future’, we aim to provide tools and platforms that help children explore their passions and build hope for a better tomorrow.”

vivo leverages technology to foster aesthetic learning, encouraging children to observe everyday moments, engage with their surroundings through the lens, and express their unique perspectives through visual storytelling.

The documentary serves as both a celebration and a call to action to recognize the power of creativity and to continue supporting the potential of every child, regardless of background.

vivo invites everyone to watch, share, and support this powerful video, and join hands in creating a future where every child can capture their own story.

👉 “Capture the Future” documentary watch here:

@vivo_pakistan 𝐯𝐢𝐯𝐨 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐢𝐠! In partnership with SOS Children’s Villages, vivo is helping children explore their dreams using photography. With vivo smartphones and creative guidance, each child is capturing the world through their own unique lens. Together, we can inspire the next generation to achieve great things and create a brighter future with photography. #vivoPakistan #CaptureTheFuture #SOSChildrensVillages ♬ original sound – vivo Pakistan

