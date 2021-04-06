The renowned smartphone brand vivo has officially rolled out its flagship X series in Pakistan. In line with the vivo’s user-centric design and innovation, the X series promises to deliver remarkable designs, high-end performance, and extravagant photography capabilities to its users.

For the first time, vivo’s X series features the vivo-ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System that intends to transform the mobile photography experience. The merging of Zeiss optical lenses, sensors, and image processing algorithms in vivo’s smartphone camera enables the users to experience professional photography that was only limited to DSLRs previously.

vivo Launches Flagship X Series with ZEISS Optics to Transform Mobile Photography

ZEISS is a global leader in optics and optoelectronics. Lately, the company has rolled out the pilot X series smartphone in Pakistan which is the X60 Pro. The smartphone is one of the initial X series devices to be designed in partnership with ZEISS.

ZEISS collaboration with vivo in mobile photograpghy brings forth mobile imaging, lens design, and system integration into smartphone’s camera. As previously the company focused on miniaturization, differentiation, and efficiency maximization in imaging.

Head of Product Management and Marketing at ZEISS Group, Sebastian Doentgen said,

This global strategic imaging partnership is between a global technology company which celebrates its 175th anniversary in 2021, and a 25 years young dynamic vivo which is successfully exploring new markets. So vivo and ZEISS have a lot in common. We both value entrepreneurial spirit and, we both love passionately imaging. Together with vivo we strive to develop the premium tools for ambitious consumers and photographers need to realize their creative aspirations. To achieve this goal, we see beyond limitations of today’s technology.

To further improve the smartphone’s camera, vivo and ZEISS have developed an imaging system that has fulfilled the demanding quality management process by ZEISS. The process is comprised of original optical review, camera hardware testing, and actual photography verification. Amidst this process, vivo learned the ZEISS’ optical design philosophy. In addition to that, ZEISS has also assisted to optimize imaging on the latest X60 series.

Furthermore, the newly designed X60 Pro has executed ZEISS Biotar portrait style to replicating the signature bokeh by making use of the latest advanced technologies which encompasses progressive bokeh simulation and distributed blurred spot rotation.

vivo’s X series arrives with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, which stabilizes and sustains the image across five axes, enabling cleaner and more explicit motion photography.

The inbuilt specifications such as Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging, Superb Night Camera 2.0, and Extreme Night Vision 2.0 render ultra-clear and vibrant photos, during day and night time. The VIS 5-Axis Video Stabilization resists shaking during photography from all angles. Thus, this stabilization in imaging renders a professional-level photography and cinematography experience to its valuable users.

The X series smartphones are powered by the premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset which provides smooth performance and a friendly user experience. The high-tech Qualcomm processors also encompass integrated 5G basebands that can provide efficiency to the user’s 5G wireless network with less latency.

The X series gives you a brilliant feeling while holding it in hand as the phone has ultra-thin quad-curve designs and futuristic aesthetics. The rear cameras of the X series arrive embedded within the New Dual-Tone Step, which gives the phone a smarter look. Moreover, the new Dual-Tone Step incorporates all the professional-grade imaging technologies and photography features made in collaboration with ZEISS.

vivo has become a leader in mobile photography by rendering professional-grade camera technology to users around the world in 2021. vivo’s X series’ first smartphone, X60 Pro, is available in the Pakistani market at PKR 129,999 only.

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/x60pro