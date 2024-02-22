vivo Launches the Y200e with 120 Hz AMOLED display

The smartphone manufacturer vivo has launched the Y200e today. It is the successor of the Y200, which was launched in October 2023. The smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a punch-hole for the 16MP front camera.

On the rear side, there is a triple camera system with a 50MP primary, a 2MP depth sensor, and a flicker sensor. As compared to the previous model, the new phone is 5.5g heavier and 0.2mm thicker.

If we talk about performance, the Y200e is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and operates on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14. Moreover, it arrives in two memory configurations, including 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card. To provide protection to the phone, you get IP54 dust and water resistance.

Besides, you also get a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W charging, 5G connectivity, USB-C, dual stereo speakers, and Hi-Res Audio. All of these features make the Y200e an excellent option under this price tag.

The vivo Y200e’s 6GB/128GB variant is priced at $240, while the 8GB/128GB version is available for $255. Till now, the smartphone has only been launched in the Indian market, however, it may soon be rolled out for the global market as well.