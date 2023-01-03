vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful Camera Capabilities

Advertisement

vivo launched its latest V series smartphones — V25 5G and V25e in Pakistan. Following the immense popularity of the V23 series, vivo is once again ready to take the industry by storm through its newly launched smartphones. For these newly launched devices, vivo has continued its partnership with Pakistan Cricket Team’s Captain and Number One Batsman in the country — as Brand Ambassador for V25 5G and V25e.

On this occasion, Babar Azam shared his sentiments about vivo and its latest V25 5G and V25e smartphones, “I’m delighted to continue my partnership with vivo, a global smartphone brand that is loved by the youth of country and is strongly committed to bringing global technology and innovation to the people of Pakistan. I am a big fan of vivo smartphones’ design and its amazing camera technology and am very thrilled about the launch of the new vivo V25 series.”

The newly added V25 5G and V25e offer a flawless combination of elegant yet innovative design, outstanding camera capabilities, powerful performance, and an upgraded experience.

Both the V25 5G and V25e have come up with a Color Changing Glass back. This modern technology is responsible for the change in color upon exposure to ultraviolet light under the sun. This feature adds to the overall appearance of the device in addition to the Fluorite AG Glass and the elegant two-step design combined with a flat frame design.

"We at vivo aim to create the ultimate smartphone that combines innovation, cutting edge technology and highly aesthetic design for young age consumers who want to stand out and express their individuality through frames. The V25 5G and V25e deliver on all these factors — culminating years of research and innovation offered by vivo. From the color-changing technology to the exceptional camera capabilities, the V25 series is wrapped in a lightweight yet elegant design that elevates the lifestyle of its users." said Mr. Oliver, Product Director at vivo Pakistan.

The new V25 5G and V25e come with outstanding camera capabilities and intuitive imaging technology. Both smartphones feature a 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera that captures images and videos in ultra-HD even in low light conditions. The rear camera also offers the users Hybrid Image Stabilization that combines Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) capabilities to help produce clear videos even when the camera is shaking — allowing users to record videos with vivid details.

vivo V25 5G and V25e also come with a Bokeh Flare Portrait which illuminates the night photography experience by making use of the dual camera system and AI algorithm to process the point light sources in the background and turn it into dreamlike flare bokeh and provides stunning images.

Furthermore, the front camera featured in both devices has turned the tables when talking about the premier selfie experience for users. The V25 5G features the 50MP AF HD Portrait Front Camera whereas the V25e dons a 32MP FF Front Camera — allowing users to create clear and stable masterpieces, and capture beautiful moments anytime, anywhere.

The front camera on both devices offers a highly advanced feature, Natural Portrait, which allows high-quality selfies and comes with face beautification options that intelligently enhance the overall texture, clarity, and naturalness of selfies.

The V25 5G and V25e provide ideal smartphones to tech-driven consumers, style-conscious trendsetters and photography enthusiasts for all their smartphone needs. To ensure a smooth experience, the V25 series features a 44W FlashCharge in addition to the 4500mAh battery.

Both smartphones offer new hardware upgrades and advanced features such as Double Exposure, Dual-View Video, and 90Hz Ultra Vision Screen that ensure industry-leading performance across all usage scenarios.

Price & Availability

The all-new vivo V25 5G will be available for purchase across Pakistan in three gorgeous color variants: Aquamarine Blue, Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black from January 10, 2023 at Rs. 109,999 only. However, vivo V25e will be available from January 14, 2023 in two stunning colors: Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black at Rs. 79,999 only.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V25 5G and V25e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. Both smartphones are duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and support all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, please visit vivo’s official website pages: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v25-5g