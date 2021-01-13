Vivo has just launched the Y12s in Pakistan. The phone comes with the familiar Vivo design. It has the boxy camera plate, and a notch on the front. The fingerprint scanner of the phone has merged with the power button. The phone comes with a removable microSD card slot and an MicroUSB 2.0 port. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also present while mono speaker has no stereo support.

Vivo Launches Y12s in Pakistan

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 chipset ( introduced by Qualcomm in early 2018). The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 5000 mAh battery. The price of the Vivo y12s is Rs. 21,000.

It is an entry level device, so no fast charging support is available. The phone is running the Android10-based FunTouchOS 10, likely upgradable to FunTouchOS 11. The internal storage of the phone is 3GB and 32GB and a microSD card slot is there to increase storage capacity.