Vivo has just launched the Y20s in Pakistan which is a budget phone. This new device is a mild refresh of the Vivo Y20 that launched in Pakistan in September, 2020.

You can get the phone in two colors- Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. The frame of the phone is made of plastic while the fingerprint scanner is merged with the power button. The internal storage of the phone is 128GB while it handle the multi-tasking with 4GB of memory.

Vivo Launches Y20s in Pakistan

Vivo Y20s is powered by the Snapdragon 460 chipset (the same as the Y20) which is the ideal chipset by Qualcomm for budget mobile. The powerhouse of the phone is backed by 5000 mAh battery. The phone has FunTouchOS 11 and runs Android10. The Pakistani variant of Y20 was not offering fast charging, but the Y20s charges over 18W.

The speakers of the phone are not coming with the support of stereo but has a reliable 3.5mm headphone jack. The price of the phone is Rs. 29,999.

When it comes to camera section, the Vivo Y20s features an f/2.2 lens with a 13MP sensor on its back. For selfies, the camera has a wider f/1.8 lens and an 8MP sensor.

General

Brand Vivo Model Y20s Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in) Weight 192.3 g (6.77 oz)

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE NFC No FM FM radio SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G/ LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A GPRS Yes

Hardware

Processor Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240) GPU Adreno 610 Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)

Recommended Reading: Vivo to Launch Y20 (2021) in Pakistan Next Year