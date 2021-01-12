Vivo Launches Y51s in Pakistan
Finally, Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan. Well, it’s not the Vivo Y51s released in China last year. The Pakistani variant is known as Y51 (2020). The Pakistani Y51s is a successor to Vivo Y51.
The new phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662. For readers information, this new chipset is not the most value-friendly. But Xiaomi’s POCO M3 and Redmi 9 Power are offering the handsets with the same chipset for a much more affordable price.
The powerhouse is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone will be charged up to 70% in over an hour. The memory of the phone is 8GB to help you out in multi-tasking, while the internal storage is 128GB.
The fingerprint scanner in the phone protects your security. This new smartphones comes with a 3.5mm headphone port while there is also the mono speaker.
A triple-camera system is mounted in a ‘big eye’ layout on the rear of the Vivo Y51s. The primary one is located on top while the secondary cameras are placed side-by-side. A 48MP camera features an f/1.8 lens joined by a wide-angle 8MP camera and a 2MP macro lens. The Y51s is also supporting two dedicated night modes.
The screen of the Y51s is 6.58” inches while a tear-drop notch bleeding into it. A 16MP, f/2.0 camera is available on the front of the screen. Under the display of the phone, there is an IPS LCD that peaks at 1080P.
