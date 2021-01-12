Finally, Vivo has launched the Y51s in Pakistan. Well, it’s not the Vivo Y51s released in China last year. The Pakistani variant is known as Y51 (2020). The Pakistani Y51s is a successor to Vivo Y51.

The new phone is powered by the Snapdragon 662. For readers information, this new chipset is not the most value-friendly. But Xiaomi’s POCO M3 and Redmi 9 Power are offering the handsets with the same chipset for a much more affordable price.

Vivo Launches Y51s in Pakistan

The powerhouse is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone will be charged up to 70% in over an hour. The memory of the phone is 8GB to help you out in multi-tasking, while the internal storage is 128GB.

The fingerprint scanner in the phone protects your security. This new smartphones comes with a 3.5mm headphone port while there is also the mono speaker.

A triple-camera system is mounted in a ‘big eye’ layout on the rear of the Vivo Y51s. The primary one is located on top while the secondary cameras are placed side-by-side. A 48MP camera features an f/1.8 lens joined by a wide-angle 8MP camera and a 2MP macro lens. The Y51s is also supporting two dedicated night modes.

The screen of the Y51s is 6.58” inches while a tear-drop notch bleeding into it. A 16MP, f/2.0 camera is available on the front of the screen. Under the display of the phone, there is an IPS LCD that peaks at 1080P.

