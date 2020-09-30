Vivo X50e 5G Joined the X50 Series, Launched in Taiwan

Vivo has added a new device in its X50 series. The Vivo X50e 5G handset is a joins the Vivo X50 Phone series, including the Vivo X50 and the Vivo X50 pro. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G SoC with 6.44 “AMOLED the display is provided in the mid-range Vivo X50e 5G. It contains a 48-megapixel prime hooter, a quad rear camera design. It wraps a 33W fast charging 4,350mAh battery.

Vivo X50e 5G Specifications & Features

The Vivo X50e 5G dual-SIM (Nano) runs on Funtouch’s OS10. It has a 6.44 inch AMOLED (1.080×2.400 pixels) full HD+ screen with a waterdrop-style notch. A Vivo smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage can be extended with a MicroSD card is fitted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765GS SoC.

Vivo X50e 5G provides the quad rear camera setup for pictures and videos, consisting of a 48-megapixel main f/1.79 aperture capture, a 13-megapixel f/2.46 aperture shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, a wide-angle f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. In a diamond module, the cameras are mounted. The 32-Megapixel Camera with F/2.0 aperture is available for selfies and video calls. The smartphone has various picture modes including the super moon, fantastic nighttime image, selfie, HDR backlight, and macro.

The Vivo X50e 5 G carries a 33W flash charge battery for 4,350 mAh. A 3,5 mm headphone jack and NFC support are also available. The Wi-Fi 5, the Bluetooth 5.1, and the USB Type C port are all available. It contains a fingerprint sensor under the panel.

Vivo X50e 5G Price & Availability

The mobile is with one 8 GB + 128 GB of capacity listed on the Taiwan website of the company. It is available in two shades-the Water Mirror and Night. Even the device price is didn’t mention on the website, but some reports indicate phone prices are TWD 13,990 (approximately Rs. 79,900). There is no information when the smartphone will make its way to the global market.

